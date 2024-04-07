Quoting the People's Daily newspaper, the figures indicated that this growth reflects the optimism of multinational companies about the growth prospects of the Chinese market and their continued confidence in investing in the country.

The newspaper explained that high-tech industries witnessed a remarkable growth in foreign investment, as 1,865 new companies were established in this sector during the first two months, an increase of 32.2 percent year on year.

The actual use of foreign capital in these industries reached 71.44 billion yuan, representing 33.2 percent of the total actual use of foreign capital in the country, and an increase of 1.2 percent compared to the same period in 2023; Within this, the high-tech manufacturing industry recorded a growth in foreign investment of 10.1 percent year-on-year.

The newspaper pointed out the rapid growth of investment in China by some advanced economies, as the actual investment of France, Spain, and Australia in China during the first two months recorded growth rates of 585.8 percent, 399.3 percent, and 144.5 percent, respectively.