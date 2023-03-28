With their great innovative power, Dutch companies are ahead of those of other countries in the European Union. The number of patent applications in the Netherlands rose by 3.5 percent last year, according to a study published on Tuesday by the European Patent Office (EPO) about patent applications in the past year.

It is the strongest growth since 2015 and deviates from the European trend, says Victor Veefkind, patent researcher at the EPO. On average, European countries submitted half a percent fewer applications compared to 2021.

With 6,806 applications, the Netherlands is the third largest patent applicant in the EU. Germany, the world’s top applicant after the United States, is a negative outlier: applications shrank by almost 5 percent to 24,684, while the number of applications has risen in most European countries.

The largest patent applicants worldwide are the United States, Germany, Japan, China and France. Switzerland leads the way in terms of number of applications per capita, with 1,031 applications per million inhabitants. The Netherlands is fourth on this list.

The Netherlands has switched to the development of sustainable technology

While German innovation mainly focuses on the transport sector and classic machine construction, such as lathes and sawing machines, the Netherlands has “switched in time to the development of sustainable technologies,” says Veefkind. Demands related to fossil fuels have fallen sharply over the past five years. At the beginning of this year, it appeared that Dutch patent applicants play an important role in the development of hydrogen technology.

According to Veefkind, the Netherlands is therefore a driver of the energy transition: the number of inventions in the field of clean energy grew by almost 7 percent in the past year. Think of the development of ‘economical batteries for electric cars, or larger storage for solar and wind energy’.

Followed by lamp manufacturer Signify (formerly Philips Lighting), Philips filed the most patent applications in the Netherlands with 1,338. Artificial intelligence is becoming increasingly important here, says Veefkind. “A smart dishwasher, for example, which decides for itself when it can be used, so that the consumer has to think less.” Of all companies that filed a European patent application, Philips – just like last year – is in ninth place.

Major role for ASML and NXP

In the semiconductor industry, the number of patent applications in the Netherlands increased by 42 percent. Most applications were made by chip machine manufacturer ASML and chip maker NXP Semiconductors. Organic fine chemistry – a branch of chemistry that deals with chemical compounds – from companies such as DSM and Unilever (19 percent) and computer technology (8.5 percent) also recorded considerable growth.

One in five applications comes from an individual inventor or from a small or medium-sized enterprise (maximum 250 entrepreneurs).

Veefkind finds it difficult to assess whether this will continue to be the case. “The collapsed banks can cause unrest. Smaller companies find it more difficult to get financing, leaving less money for innovation.”

Historically, patent applications therefore fall during alarm times: the credit crisis, which started in the summer of 2007, and the corona crisis caused a sudden drop in applications of 8 percent.

Veefkind sees a positive trend in the Netherlands. In 2021, patent applications increased by about 3 percent, after a decline of several years: “Now that we are in the energy transition, researchers are the future of many companies. There are still many new inventions in the pipeline.”

