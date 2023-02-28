Strong grip of leader with fans, they even spat at each other, video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Mutual aggression.
Mutual aggression.
It happened in Serie B of Italian football.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
A strong confrontation between fans of the team Ternana from Serie B of Italian football It is the one that monopolizes the front pages of the media in that region.
The fans protested to the leaders for the bad results of the team, when from one moment to another the president of the clubStefano Bandecchi, He went to the rostrum and rebuked them.
(Piqué: they filter the reason why he fell out of love with Shakira and that she hates)
(María Isabel Urrutia: 5 deadly sins in 6 months of management in Mindeporte)
According to people nearby, Bandecchi climbed on the railing and began to answer what the angry fans were saying from the stands.
harsh images
Once he was controlled by his companions who were with him, Bandecchi assured that he had responded with the same aggression with which he was received.
“They spit on me and I spit on them. I am a man like the others, if three spit on me, I not only spit on them, but I throw myself into the pit and hit them with three pizzas in the face, ”he commented.
Bandecchi argued that he reacted that way because although he wanted to talk, when he approached he received that kind of insult.
(Shakira: someone close to her reveals intimate physical ‘touch-ups’, and Piqué?) (Shakira expresses all her pain: Piqué broke her family dream)
😳 Stefano Bandecchi, president of Ternana in Serie B, spat at several fans after Ternana-Cittadella: “They spit on me and I spit on them. I’m a man like any other, if three spit on me, I not only spit on them, but I throw myself on into the pit and I hit them with three pizzas in the face”. pic.twitter.com/p17eYYzn5c
– Jose Rodriguez (@JosRodriguez37) February 27, 2023
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Strong #grip #leader #fans #spat #video
Leave a Reply