Wednesday, March 1, 2023
Strong grip of leader with fans, they even spat at each other, video

February 28, 2023
Strong grip of leader with fans, they even spat at each other, video


close

mutual aggression

Mutual aggression.

Mutual aggression.

It happened in Serie B of Italian football.

A strong confrontation between fans of the team Ternana from Serie B of Italian football It is the one that monopolizes the front pages of the media in that region.

The fans protested to the leaders for the bad results of the team, when from one moment to another the president of the clubStefano Bandecchi, He went to the rostrum and rebuked them.

According to people nearby, Bandecchi climbed on the railing and began to answer what the angry fans were saying from the stands.

harsh images

Once he was controlled by his companions who were with him, Bandecchi assured that he had responded with the same aggression with which he was received.

“They spit on me and I spit on them. I am a man like the others, if three spit on me, I not only spit on them, but I throw myself into the pit and hit them with three pizzas in the face, ”he commented.

Bandecchi argued that he reacted that way because although he wanted to talk, when he approached he received that kind of insult.
