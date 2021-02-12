Through a statement from Foreign Minister Felipe Solá, the Government expressed its “concern” over the presence of a nuclear submarine in the South Atlantic, which was reported by the United States Atlantic Submarine Force Command itself.

In addition, it was reported that he cooperated with the United Kingdom forces that are in the area as part of their presence in the Falkland Islands, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, which Argentina claims.

A United Kingdom aircraft from the British Independent Overseas Territory (BIOT) Falklands Islands recently collaborated with USS Greeneville (SSN 772) in the South Atlantic open ocean, demonstrating the global reach of both nations’ forces. #SubmarineForce pic.twitter.com/w2BFIibXz0 – Commander, Submarine Forces Atlantic (@COMSUBLANT) February 10, 2021

Clarion He had consulted the Government authorities for their opinion on a curious tweet from Commander Submarine Force Atlantic that in the last hours reported the following:

“A United Kingdom aircraft from the British Independent Overseas Territory (BIOT) Falkland Islands recently collaborated with the USS Greeneville (SSN 772) in the open ocean of the South Atlantic, demonstrating the global reach of the forces of both nations. #SubmarineForce He noted: “Our Submarine Forces depend on alliances and partnerships to deter maritime aggression, defend our national interests and dominate the submarine domain,” said Vice Admiral Daryl Caudle, Commander of the Submarine Forces. “

Recently there was a crossing between Washington and Buenos Aires by a fishing patrol that suspended her entry into the country because there was no intention of doing exercises at sea. Experts consulted relate these and these maneuvers as an attempt to deter China and something not directed towards Argentina, just like what is happening – with its own nuances – in Pacific waters. But here, Argentina maintains a strong dispute with the United Kingdom, in which the United Nations asks to avoid unilateral acts that worsen the conflict.

The Foreign Ministry issued the following statement:

“The Argentine Government expresses its grave concern about information that emerged from the official Twitter account of the Commander Submarine Force Atlantic (CONSUBLANT), which indicates that they had recently operated with British support in the South Atlantic,” demonstrating the global reach of both nations ”, with respect to which it has already sent the corresponding request for clarification to the Embassy of the United States of America.

It should be remembered that the presence of ships capable of carrying and using nuclear weapons in the South Atlantic contradicts Resolution 41/11 of the United Nations General Assembly (Zone of Peace and Cooperation in the South Atlantic), which, among other provisions, calls for States of all other regions, especially militarily important States, to scrupulously respect the South Atlantic region as a zone of peace and cooperation, in particular by reducing and eventual elimination of their military presence in said region, the no introduction of nuclear weapons or other weapons of mass destruction… ”.

It is not the first time that Argentina has marked, on the other hand, the presence of a British military base in the Malvinas Islands, which is also contrary to different United Nations resolutions such as 31/49, which asks the Governments of the Argentina and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to accelerate the negotiations regarding the sovereignty dispute and urges the parties to refrain from adopting unilateral decisions that entail the introduction of unilateral changes in the situation while the Islands are undergoing through the negotiation process.

The use of these illegally installed forces for global geostrategic objectives is a complete demonstration that the arguments used by the United Kingdom have nothing to do with the bilateral relationship with Argentina.

Our country urges all the signatory states of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons in Latin America and the Caribbean (Treaty of Tlatelolco) and its Additional Protocols to respect its provisions and refrain from carrying out all activities that endanger the status of military denuclearization of the region. Argentina regrets that when we are celebrating 50 years of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, international relations will seek to continue building on the basis of the extension of military capabilities. “

News in development …