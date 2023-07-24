Islamabad (agencies)

Strong floods hit Afghanistan, China and Canada, killing, injuring and missing dozens.

In detail, more than 31 people were killed after flash floods destroyed many areas in the “Maidan Wardak” region in central Afghanistan.

The spokesman for the National Disaster Management Authority, Shafiullah Rahimi, said that the death toll has reached 31 people across the country as a result of the floods since Friday, and severe damage was caused to property and agricultural lands, noting that 26 people were killed and 40 were missing in the center of the country. A previous toll reported that 12 people were killed and 40 others were missing, in addition to material losses. Despite Afghanistan’s location on the western edge of the Asian monsoon zone, flash floods frequently occur during the heavy rainy season in dry riverbeds. The floods come at a time when Afghanistan is witnessing one of the worst humanitarian crises, as about 22.8 million people, representing more than half of the population, face severe food insecurity, and the threat of malnutrition threatens three million children.

In China, state media reported that five people were killed and two were missing after heavy rains caused a river to overflow its banks in a village near the eastern city of Hangzhou yesterday, destroying dozens of homes and crops.

China usually experiences heavy rains in late July, but the storms have become more violent and sudden in the past few years.

China Central Television reported that up to 5,600 people were evacuated by the authorities in Liaoning province, after heavy rains hit several cities.

In Canada, Nova Scotia is facing the heaviest rain in more than 50 years, causing “unimaginable” damage, as well as the loss of four people, including two children, officials said yesterday.

The storm, which began last Friday, has dumped more than 25cm (25cm) of rain in some parts in just 24 hours, the same amount that normally falls in three months. The resulting torrents washed away roads, weakened bridges and flooded buildings.

“We have a terrible and terrible situation,” Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston said, adding that at least seven bridges would have to be replaced or rebuilt. “The property damage is unimaginable,” he said. In turn, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters in Toronto that he was very concerned about the floods and promised that Ottawa would support the province.