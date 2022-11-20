Juventino Rosas, Guanajuato.- Strong fire in Juventino Rosas, Guanajuato, devoured palm trees from the temple after fireworks fell on them, in the Garden of the Temple of San Isidro, to Remnants of fireworks fell on the trees and that’s why they lit up. The palm trees were left in ashes, for the rest of the pyrotechnics.

It was at 8:00 p.m. this Saturday, Civil Protection personnel and Juventino Rosas Firefighters moved to Agrarismo street, in the Emiliano Zapata neighborhood., after receiving the report of a fire in the garden of the Temple of San Isidro. When firefighters arrived they observed that two palm trees almost 20 meters high were under the flames.

The protocols were immediately activated by the firefighters, Preliminarily it was mentioned that the fire had been caused by pyrotechnicsfortunately the fire was controlled and there were no serious injuries or damage to nearby homes.