A large fire broke out in the afternoon hours of this Friday near the Geneva airport, in Switzerland.

As reported by the Swiss newspaper ‘Blick’, the fire broke out around 5:30 pm, local time, in the Grand Saconnex district, near the air terminal.

Specifically, as confirmed by the authorities to the local newspaper ‘Blick’, “the fire broke out at the construction site of the future federal asylum center and not at the airport building“.

In videos shared on social networks you can see large columns of smoke that affected the operation of the airport. Explosions are also heard coming from the burning place.

According to fire brigade spokesman Nicolas Millot, the department sent a total of eight trucks to control the fire that broke out at the scene.

The Swiss newspaper ’20 minuten’ also reported that there were five explosions and that the event would have occurred “due to the burning of tar that was used to cover the roofs.”

The authorities confirmed to the aforementioned media that no one was injured as a result of the incident.

The smoke caused by the fire affected the operation of the air terminalbecause until 7 pm (local time) the flights could not take off or land at the Geneva airport.

At this time, according to the aforementioned newspaper, the incident is already under control and flights can now operate normally in the area.

After the fire broke out near the Genève airport, I reprimanded the traffic. After 7:00 p.m. for the décollages and after 7:30 p.m. for the atterrissages. — Geneva Airport (@GeneveAeroport) May 20, 2022

