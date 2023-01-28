Tijuana, Baja California.- On the morning of this Saturday, January 28, ano strong fire who consumes a cardboard factory located in Otay, in the city of Tijuana.

The factory that is consumed by the flames is located on Fray Mayorga street and the report was received at 05:34 hours by the Firefighters of the border city.

on the part of the Tijuana Fire Department there are three stations working 2,4 and 17 on the site, the work will be long because the fire affected two others factories.

The cardboard factory it was evacuated by elements of municipal Civil Protection and so far it is unknown how many workers were evicted; No injuries have been reported.

The huge column of smoke can be seen from various parts of the city and authorities ask for caution when traveling through the area.

We recommend you read:

Faced with the voracious fire, the mayoress of TijuanaMontserrat Caballero posted a message on Facebook: “Protect and serve as you have always done to this day, my respect and admiration. I am sure that all Tijuanenses know that we have with you all the prevention and protection force that you give us the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection of Tijuana, the Tijuana Fire Department and Tijuana Civil Protection The team continues to work on the fire of the factory in otay and I am informed that there are 7 companies that have material damage and that at the moment there are no injured people.

I ask you to be careful when traveling through the area,” read their official Facebook page.