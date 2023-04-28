Friday, April 28, 2023
Strong fight with a machete between bars from América and Cali: they set a motorcycle on fire

April 28, 2023
Sports
Strong fight with a machete between bars from América and Cali: they set a motorcycle on fire


close

brave bars

Fans from America and Cali face each other.

Fans from America and Cali face each other.

The incident occurred on Thursday night. Wounded.

Come back and play. A new confrontation between brave bars He registered in Colombian soccer, although far from the stadiums. This time, between fans of América and Cali.

On Thursday night, groups of these bars met in the Uribe neighborhood of the Yumbo municipality and generated a brawl that left at least 4 injured.

According to the information, apparently a bus carrying Cali fans dragged several motorcycles belonging to América fans.

There the fight with stones and machetes broke out. There was even a motorcycle on fire, as was recorded in amateur videos.

The police were present to control the situation. Mayor Jhon Jairo Santamaría told Blu Radio: “There are four light people and there is an injury that was sent to Cali. They are wounds from a confrontation with a machete.”

There is tension facing classic between América and Cali that will be played this Sunday at Pascual Guerrero.

Santamaría convened a security council to define measures for the weekend.

SPORTS

