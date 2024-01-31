A strong incident occurred this Tuesday in the locker room of the Ciudad de los Deportes stadium, in Mexico, where Cruz Azul beat Xolos de Tijuana 1-0 in the Liga MX.

The protagonists were the sports director of Cruz Azul, the Uruguayan Iván Alonso, and the coach of Xolos de Tijuana, Miguel Herrera, who got into a very strong discussion that was recorded on video.

Alonso complained to Herrera for some statements before the game, in which he disparaged the work of Cruz Azul. “His most recent career was having deceived the managers of both Pachuca and Toluca,” Herrera declared to Caliente TV.

#Blue Cross The time has come for Martín Anselmi and Iván Alonso to respond on the court to Miguel Herrera and 'El Burro' Van Rankin after their attack. “They bring in a pin…coach.” “A foreigner whose most recent career is to have deceived Toluca executives… pic.twitter.com/t45e9Q22tn — We are Cruz Azul (@SomosCruz_Azul) January 30, 2024

Herrera's words generated a strong reaction from Alonso, who came to rebuke him and complain to him for what he said. “You suck, you have no respect for people,” the Uruguayan told him.

The argument began to escalate, to the point that when Alonso tried to grab Herrera's shoulder, he slapped his arm down.

Members of the coaching staff of the two teams had to separate them and in the video you can hear Matías Cardaccio, who is part of the Cruz Azul technical group, calling Herrera “fucking midget.”

🇲🇽 Miguel “El Piojo” Herrera and Iván Alonso 🇺🇾 grabbed each other after the match between Cruz Azul and Xolos De Tijuana pic.twitter.com/FcWwrk3ovD — 🥊 BARRAS DEL MUNDO ⚽🍺 (@Barras_LATAM) January 31, 2024

Cruz Azul will investigate what happened

According to ESPN, the president of Cruz Azul, Víctor Velázquez, will meet with Alonso and Cardaccio to hear their own version of what happened before making any decisions.

Alonso referred to what happened: “Nothing happens, what is certain is that I am not going to let them disrespect me, neither me, nor the coach, nor anyone here, on the team,” said.

Five Colombians played that match: in Cruz Azul, goalkeeper Kevin Mier and defender Willer Ditta started, while in Xolos there were defender Kevin Balanta, midfielder Christian Rivera and attacker Raúl Zúñiga.

