You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Boca fans fight in Manizales
Boca fans fight in Manizales
The Argentine team was left without a title in the Libertadores after losing against Fluminense.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
OF
The final of the Copa Libertadores was in doubt to be played with an audience in the stands due to the strong blindness that occurred in the days prior to the match between Fluminense and Boca Juniors fans.
Even hours before the game at the Maracaná stadium there were new incidents: the Police repressed the Argentine fans with rubber bullets and a group of Fluminense fans attacked others from Boca in the Rio de Janeiro subway.
During the game, inside the stadium, there were no incidents and so far there are no reports of any problems after the match, in which Fluminense won the Copa Libertadores for the first time in its history.
Nor have any disturbances of public order been reported so far in Buenos Aires after the defeat of Boca, which lost its sixth final, in the 12 occasions in which it has reached this stage.
This was the fight between Colombian Boca fans in Manizales
Where a strong fight between Boca fans was reported was in Manizales, Colombia. After Fluminense’s victory, about 20 Colombian fans of the Xeneize club got into a fight in the El Cable sector.
The images went viral on social networks and even some River Plate fans took the opportunity to make fun of the situation.
So far, authorities have not provided any information on whether the brawl left anyone detained.
SPORTS
More Sports news
OF
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Strong #fight #among #Boca #fans #Cup #final #Rio #Manizales