The final of the Copa Libertadores was in doubt to be played with an audience in the stands due to the strong blindness that occurred in the days prior to the match between Fluminense and Boca Juniors fans.

Even hours before the game at the Maracaná stadium there were new incidents: the Police repressed the Argentine fans with rubber bullets and a group of Fluminense fans attacked others from Boca in the Rio de Janeiro subway.

During the game, inside the stadium, there were no incidents and so far there are no reports of any problems after the match, in which Fluminense won the Copa Libertadores for the first time in its history.

Nor have any disturbances of public order been reported so far in Buenos Aires after the defeat of Boca, which lost its sixth final, in the 12 occasions in which it has reached this stage.

This was the fight between Colombian Boca fans in Manizales

Where a strong fight between Boca fans was reported was in Manizales, Colombia. After Fluminense’s victory, about 20 Colombian fans of the Xeneize club got into a fight in the El Cable sector.

The images went viral on social networks and even some River Plate fans took the opportunity to make fun of the situation.

So far, authorities have not provided any information on whether the brawl left anyone detained.

