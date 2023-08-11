Chance after chance was created by FC Twente in the Grolsch Veste, which had no child at Riga FC. With beautiful combination play, the attackers of the Enschede team were brought into position time and time again, but the sharpness in front of the goal was lacking, so that FC Twente won ‘only’ 2-0 in the first game of the third preliminary round of the Conference League. The return in Latvia awaits the team of trainer Joseph Oosting next week.

A true feast of opportunities unfolded in Enschede, where only the right flank of FC Twente, formed by Alfons Sampsted and Daan Rots, had its sights set. The Tukkers had no less than 21 chances, who attacked the goal of the Latvian goalkeeper Nils Purins. With the 2-0 win, the home team seriously shortchanged itself, although next week’s match in Latvia should not be a problem with this margin. Riga FC hardly appeared in the game.

The team from Enschede started the game fiercely and did not give Riga FC a moment to get into the game. In the 11th minute, the home side quickly took the lead through Sampsted, who flicked the ball over the Riga FC keeper. Mathias Kjølø put away the right back, after good combination play from Twente. Sampsted, who played as a replacement for the injured Gijs Smal, finished coolly.

After the quick lead, FC Twente kept the pressure on the three-time champion of Latvia, but the Tukkers failed to score in the first half. Manfred Ugalde was close with a header that went just wide and a shot from Ricky van Wolfswinkel, playing for the injured Sem Steijn, was saved with difficulty by Purins.

Ten minutes before the break, Riga FC was close to the equalizer. Van Wolfswinkel’s loss of possession led to a Latvian counter-attack, with Anthony Contreras coming face to face with Lars Unnerstall. Fortunately for the Enschede residents, the goalkeeper was alert.

Festival of Opportunities in Enschede

In the second half, the hunt for goals resumed and FC Twente again pushed for Riga FC's goal. A hard long shot by Michel Vlap hit Purins' fists and an attempt by Pröpper was also stopped, after which Van Wolfswinkel got the ball on his head from close range. Twente's attacker narrowly headed the ball wide.

In the 67th minute Daan Rots doubled the margin of the team from Enschede. After a good combination game, Ünüvar’s shot was turned, after which the ball ended up at the feet of Rots. Twente’s wing attacker did not hesitate for a moment and shot the ball hard through the bottom of the crossbar into the goal.

Coach Oosting’s team still had a number of chances to make it 3-0, but failed to score. It will leave a sour aftertaste in Enschede, where the score should have been much higher.

Tadic and Szymanski important for Fenerbahçe

FC Twente will play the return in Latvia next Thursday. If Twente successfully defends the lead, it will play in the Conference League play-offs against the winner of the game between the Turkish Fenerbahçe and the Slovenian MK Maribor. The first game between those teams ended in 3-1 for the Turks.

At Fenerbahçe, former Feyenoord player Sebastian Szymanski was good for two assists. He prepared the first and second goal of the Turks. Former Ajax captain Dusan Tadic scored a penalty in stoppage time and thus set the final score at 3-1 in favor of Fenerbahçe.

Joseph Oosting: ‘We deserved more’

FC Twente coach Joseph Oosting believes that his team should have won against Riga FC in the third preliminary round of the Conference League, given the game image. It became 2-0 in Enschede, thanks to goals from Alfons Sampsted and Daan Rots. "I think we are and were the better team. In terms of the result, I think we deserved more, especially based on the start of the game," said Oosting. ,,Towards the end of the first half we became sloppy, there was less movement and the depth was gone. But it should be clear that 2-0 is a pleasant result." FC Twente will travel to Riga halfway through next week for the return. Oosting now knows the strength of the Latvians. "They are physical, fast and can come out quickly. If we lose the ball, they come into their power, in the transition. We also had to be alert to that today." Twente captain Robin Pröpper also spoke of "a good starting position", but would have preferred to increase the score. "We'll have to see if it's enough. I think we should have got more out of it given the chances and the game image. We started very well and then you have to run out, but later on we couldn't play the way we want to play here. Home and away can be a difference, but if we play our normal game, we have to win there too."

FC Twente had to leave a box empty in its own Grolsch Veste. UEFA imposed this punishment and a fine on the Tukkers in response to the riots during the game with Hammarby. UEFA has decided that no audience should sit in ‘Pak P’ – the section behind the goal where the hard core normally sits.





We hereby close the live blog of FC Twente – Riga FC off. 90’+5′ End of second half FC Twente wins 2-0 against Riga FC through goals from Alfons Sampsted and Daan Rots, but will have hoped for more. The home team was lord and master on their own field, but failed to deliver a final blow. The Tukkers had no less than 21 chances, of which ‘only’ two were cashed in. Next week Joseph Oosting’s team will travel to Latvia for the return match. 86′ Yellow card for Antonijs Cernomordijs 84′ Ricky van Wolfswinkel is replaced by Gijs Besselink 84′ Yellow card for Baba Musah 84′ Alfons Sampsted is replaced by Mats Rots 21:34

Another attack from Twente! Daan Rots cuts in and hits hard. The wing attacker shoots the ball just wide of the goal. 71′ FC Twente continues to look for the next goal. Ünüvar is brought into position in the sixteen-meter area, but before he can take a swing, he is pounded by a Latvian defender. No penalty, the referee rules. 73′ Douglas Aurelio is replaced by Hrvoje Babec 73′ Petar Bosancic is replaced by Raivis Jurkovskis 73′ Anthony Contreras is replaced by Mikael Soisalo 70′ Yellow card for Naci Ünüvar 67′ 2-0 GOAL by Daan Rots! A shot by Ünüvar, who had been cleared, was turned, after which the ball landed at Daan Rots’ feet. The Dutchman lashes out devastatingly and hits the ball into the goal via the underside of the crossbar. Twente expands the lead! See also Read how each senator voted for the approval of the General Sports Law 63′ And again Vlap is close to a goal. He shoots the ball viciously into the left corner, but goalkeeper Purins can just prevent a goal. Nice save from the Latvian, who goes straight to the ground. 64′ Michel Vlap is replaced by Naci Ünüvar 64′ Mathias Kjølø is replaced by Youri Regeer 57′ Another great opportunity for FC Twente! The ball from Sadilek’s free kick is badly headed away by the defense of Riga FC, after which it ends up at the feet of Pröpper. The captain of Twente hits hard, after which Van Wolfswinkel heads the rebound just wide. The Grolsch Veste yearns for the 2-0! 56′ Milos Jojic is replaced by Brian Pena 48′ The game image of the first half has not changed a bit after the break. Twente insists again and is immediately dangerous via Vlap, who hits the ball from edge sixteen on Purins’ fists. The hunt for goals is open again in Enschede! 45′ Second half kicked off

Statistics

Line-up

