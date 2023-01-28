A series of explosions sounded on the evening of January 27 in the territory of the city of Zaporozhye controlled by Kyiv. Their volume and loudness were stronger than usual, said the chairman of the movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov.

“Late in the evening, starting at 21:30, several series of explosions sounded in the regional center, temporarily occupied by the Zelensky regime. <...> According to preliminary information, the purpose of the missile strikes on objects in Zaporozhye was military equipment and ammunition depots stored by the militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the territory of the Zaporizhstal enterprise,” he wrote on the Telegram channel, attaching a video with the sounds of explosions.

Rogov added that, according to his informants, there were hits on a warehouse with weapons and ammunition located on the territory of the Zaporozhye Ferroalloy Plant.

