At 5:27 a.m. this Thursday, Popocatépetl, an active volcano located in Mexico, 72 kilometers from the capital, registered a large explosion that spewed incandescent material and emitted a fumarole of ash and gases, an activity that was recorded in the monitoring cameras to the colossus.

Through the video cameras installed in various locations that study the activity of the volcano, the images of this explosion are observed, as well as the noise that was heard at the time of launching the material.

From four different angles the moment could be appreciated in which the Popocatépetl volcano, 5,400 meters high, launches an explosion in the early hours of this Thursday. The mighty roar can be heard after several seconds.

The monitoring that the National Center for Disaster Prevention (Cenapred) does to the colossus also has the record of three explosions classified as moderateat 5:26, 8:11 and 8:38 a.m. on May 11, 2023.

Additionally, 526 minutes of tremor were counted.

However, despite this constant activity in the volcano, federal and state authorities maintain the Volcanic Alert traffic light in Yellow Phase 2.

Likewise, Cenapred warned citizens “Not to ascend to the crater of the volcano” because there is a possibility of explosions. He also reiterated that one must “respect the 12 kilometer exclusion radiusaround Popocatépetl.

The population has suitcases ready in case of emergency

With the light of the early hours of this Thursday you can see how the incandescent material falls down the sides of the colossus at the same time that a gray fumarole rises over the crater of Popocatépetl.

The audio at times is imperceptible, but you can make out a noise as if something were boiling.

Some residents of San Nicolás de los Ranchos even compared this sound to the noise heard when a pot of meat is boiling.

The residents of the municipalities surrounding the colossus reported the fall of ash, so they carry out their activities with the use of face masks and they sweep it, as they have done in recent weeks.

In Atlixco, residents of Infonavit said that the roar of the Popocatépetl volcano was loud and glass windows and doors were shaken, but they are not afraid.

In reports to radio stations, the neighbors said they are not afraidbecause they are already used to living with the volcano, but they do take precautions against the increase in this activity.

They said that the explosion this Thursday, May 11, it was heard louder compared to that registered this week during the early morning.

Thus, have their important documents at hand, a backpack with water and they take care that cell phones are recharged, in case the authorities tell them to evacuate.

