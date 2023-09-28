In the early hours of this Thursday, a strong burst near to airport in Tashkentthe capital of Uzbekistan, left one dead and at least 150 injured, in addition, it affected several homes around it.

It was around 3:00 in the morning, (local time), a big explosion in a customs warehouse near the Tashkent airport; It woke up the neighbors in the area since the shock wave was felt more than 30 kilometers away.

According to the Russian channel RT, the violent explosion occurred in the area of customs of the airport terminal and affected the windows of many residences around.

A teenager died when a window frame fell on him, the Ministry of Health reported in a statement, adding that 24 people had been hospitalized, but were not in life-threatening danger, while 138 were receiving treatment for injuries, AFP reported.

The explosion, which is the subject of investigation, occurred in the storage area of ​​the Inter Logistics company, as reported by EFE.

RT also reports that those injured after the incident have already been transferred to medical centers in the city. uzbek capital.

“At the moment there are no serious injuries. At this moment the doctors are providing all the necessary medical assistance,” said the Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan on its Telegram account, reported by the German network DW.