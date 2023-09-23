Saturday, September 23, 2023
Strong explosion at a house in New Jersey leaves six people trapped

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 23, 2023
in World
Strong explosion at a house in New Jersey leaves six people trapped

West Milford

Rescuers were on the scene.

Rescuers were on the scene.

The incident occurred in a residential area. The neighbors claimed that ‘the earth had shaken’.

On the night of Friday, September 22, an explosion at a house in New Jersey, United States, left six people hospitalized after being rescued from the rubble. Emergency services responded quickly to the scene of the property collapse after 9:30 p.m.

The explosion, according to the inhabitants of the Banker Road neighborhood, was described as a loud bang that managed to “shake the entire neighborhood.”

Now, local media reported that the firefighters and rescue teams were from the first moment trying to help the people who were trapped inside the building.

Ultimately, six people managed to be rescued from the rubble and were immediately taken to local hospitals, although their current health status is unknown at this time.

‘The house was being remodeled’

According to the media Daily Mailthe presence of a large trash container in the driveway of the collapsed house suggests that remodeling work was underway on the property.

This was corroborated by the neighbors, who, according to the aforementioned media outlet, explained that “The house had recently been purchased and was in the process of being remodeled.”

Likewise, residents of the area told the media that the explosion had been so strong that the entire neighborhood shook.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the explosion and have urged residents to avoid the area until further notice.

