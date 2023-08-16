According to him Russian Emergencies Ministryafter the explosion that occurred this Monday, August 14, at a gas station in makhachkalacapital of the Russian region of dargestan, 35 people died and more than 70 were injured.

The governor, Sergei Melikov, decreed a day of mourning in the region and promised him a compensation of one million rubles to the families of the deceased. On the other hand, the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, has also expressed his condolences in a statement.

According to Ministry of the Interior of Darghestanthe fire started in an auto repair shop that was located next to the gas station, where two of the eight fuel tanks exploded.

Therefore, the authorities announced a criminal process for him non-compliance with safety regulations. It is important to note that this type of incident is common in Russia, as is the lack of maintenance and precariousness of the facilities.

🇷🇺 | Some 25 people have been killed and 66 others injured by the explosion at a gas station in Dagestan, Russia. pic.twitter.com/ROT2KK2XwJ – World in Conflict 🌎 (@MundoEConflicto) August 15, 2023

Everything around us was on fire, we couldn’t see anything.

This explosion created a deep crater and a gigantic fire in which several were injured, of which there are still 11 people, including two children, in a serious condition.

A plane was sent to Dargestan to evacuate the seriously wounded to the city of Moscow. Buildings near the station were affected.added the Ministry.

“According to the investigation, on August 14, 2023, at around 9:50 p.m. Moscow time, in the building of a car service station (…) during the performance of car maintenance, a fire broke out and a subsequent explosion, as a result of which people were injured and killed, and nearby buildings and cars were damaged,” the report said. Investigative Committee of Russia.

