Srinagar: Strong earthquake tremors have been felt in Kashmir. According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), earthquake tremors were felt in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir sometime back. Awaiting more information.

Some important things related to vigilance during earthquake:

-If you are inside a building, then sit on the floor and go under some strong furniture. If there is no table or such furniture, then cover your face and head with hands and sit down in any corner of the room.

If you are out of the building, then move away from the building, trees, poles and wires.

-If you are traveling in a vehicle, stop the vehicle as soon as possible and remain seated inside the vehicle.

If you are buried in a pile of debris, then never light a match, neither move nor push anything.

– In the event of a case being buried, tap lightly on a pipe or wall so that the rescuers can understand your situation. If you have a whistle, then play it.

Make noise in the event of no choice. Making noise can cause stagnant dust and gusto in your breath.

Always keep disaster relief kits ready in your home.

How does an earthquake occur?

The outer surface of the earth is divided into seven major and many smaller strips. These layers of thickness ranging from 50 to 100 km rotate continuously. Below this, there is a liquid lava and these layers (plates) float on this lava and the energy comes out by hitting them, which is called earthquake.

The Indian subcontinent is divided into 2,3,4,5 zones in terms of earthquake hazard. The fifth zone is considered the most dangerous. The Rann of Kashmir, Northeast and Kutch, associated with the Western and Central Himalayas, fall in this region.