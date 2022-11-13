An earthquake measuring 5 on the Richter scale hit the area in the waters off Taitung County in Taiwan in
It is 47:9 a.m. Sunday (0147 GMT), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries due to the quake.
The quake’s epicenter was monitored at 22.44 degrees north latitude and 121.10 degrees east longitude, Xinhua news agency reported. The center said that the earthquake occurred at a depth of ten kilometers.
