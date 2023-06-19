EMSC: 6.1 magnitude earthquake strikes off South Africa

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 was recorded off the coast of South Africa. About it reported on the website of the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC).

Seismic activity was noticed at 21:59 UTC (00:59 Moscow time) 1973 kilometers southeast of the capital city of Cape Town with a population of almost 3.5 million people. It is noted that the source lay at a depth of 33 kilometers. Information about possible casualties and destruction has not yet been received.

On June 17, within 12 hours, two earthquakes occurred in France. The epicenter of the seismic event was located in the western part of the country. Their magnitude was 5.3 and 5. Several buildings were seriously damaged.

On June 11, an earthquake of magnitude 6.2 was recorded near Urakawa on the southern coast of the Japanese island of Hokkaido. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the aftershocks were recorded at 18:55 local time (12:55 Moscow time). The source of the earthquake was at a depth of 140 kilometers under water.