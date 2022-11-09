Strong earthquake felt throughout central Italy, two tremors after 7 am. Magnitude 5.7 and magnitude 4. The inhabitants on the streets

Loud earthquake shortly after 7 this morning, he was heard in the Marches, from Ancona to Fano and Urbino.

The strongest shock was accurately recorded at 07:07 with magnitude 5.7. A second shock, however, with magnitude 4was recorded at 07:12.

The frightened inhabitants said they felt it strongly. A resident of Fano he has declared:

The streetlights of public lighting swayed like twigs, everything was shaking strongly, a sensation terrible and people poured into the street.

While the Mayor of Pesaro he told theHandle:

We are carrying out checks, many people are on the street and at the moment there is no significant damage but we are doing all possible checks on all public buildings. Schools have been closed as a precaution. There was a great fear because the blow was strong and therefore we fear consequences.

Fortunately, no serious damage to things or people. No collapses, just a few crack inside some houses.

People took to the streets, scared. The fire brigade reached the houses reported, which reported damage, to check the situation. Even the private clinic Villa Igea has decided to evacuate patients.

They fell from the offices of Palazzo delle Marche several pieces of plaster.

About ten inhabitants of Ancona went to the emergency room after the earthquake. No physical damage, but psychological trauma and panic attacks.

Even the railway traffic of Ancona was suspended. Damage to the tracks is suspected and the necessary checks will have to be awaited.

Earthquake: schools closed

In several cities of the Marches, the Mayors have decided to close the schools: Fano, Pesaro, Senigallia and Ancona. A choice made in as a precaution.

Alessandro Amato, coordinator of the Tsunami center of the INVG, informed Ansa that he is not there no risk. His words:

Just 6 minutes after the earthquake, the Tsunami Alert Center issued an information message, which is not a warning message but informs that the earthquake has occurred to activate controls along the coasts. It would have been there with a magnitude greater than 6.5. The message we have issued is triggered by earthquakes of 5.5 at sea or along the coast in the Mediterranean. If there had been a Tsunami it would have developed a few minutes later.

The earthquake was felt in all of central Italy. Several reports have arrived from Bologna, Ravenna, Rimini and Cesena. The inhabitants of Umbria and Lazio also felt the shock.