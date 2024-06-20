Fear in Tuscany: shock felt earthquake to the island of Elba, felt along the entire coast. The Governor of Tuscany, Eugenio Giani, reassured that at the moment there are no injuries or damage. However, the situation has created apprehension among residents and tourists on the island.

The roar heard around 4.30pm especially near Livorno and Grosseto it has generated confusion and concern. Initially confused with an earthquake, the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology confirmed that there are no significant telluric movements taking place. The seismo-acoustic station installed in Seccheto detected a powerful signal acoustic earthquake with a quantity of energy released into the atmosphere coming from the south of the island of Montecristo. The amplitude of the recorded signal is ten times higher than in past events, causing the saturation of the infrasonic sensors and the recording of a seismic signal both on Elba and on the stations of the INGV national network up to the Aosta Valley. The waves reveal an apparent speed of about 400 m/s, lower than that typical of waves that propagate in the Earth’s crust. In air, waves travel at the speed of sound, while in rocks, wave speeds are a few km/s.

Second The Nationand, the Tuscan Geophysical Institute-Fondazione Parsec has identified a seismic-acoustic signal coming south of the island of Montecristo, which could have been generated by a fireball. This is the name of a small asteroid that entered the Earth’s atmosphere and disintegrated. Despite the absence of damage, the episode aroused concern and caution among the population.

The Governor Giani he assured that further checks will be carried out and invited citizens to remain calm while waiting for further updates. We await further developments and hope that the situation will be resolved without negative consequences.

Numerous reports on social media concern people who took to the streets in Livorno, in particular in the hilly hamlets of Montenero and Castellaccio, due to a roar never heard before accompanied by shocks to the windows and doors. Even on the Island of Elba, in the Grosseto and Piombino areas, the roar was heard with greater intensity, prompting several people to go out into the street.