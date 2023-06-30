Home page World

From: Sandra Sparer

Split

An earthquake shook the Croatian city of Dubrovnik on Friday morning. The epicenter was in the Adriatic Sea and the earthquake was felt far inland.

Dubrovnik – Shortly before six, the earth shook in Croatia, more precisely in the holiday resort of Dubrovnik and the surrounding area. The earthquake, the epicenter of which, according to information from European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) located in the Adriatic Sea, gave many residents and vacationers a very abrupt and ugly awakening. It had a value of 4.1 on the Richter scale.

Earthquake in Dubrovnik holiday region in Croatia

The organization EMSC, which provides real-time information about earthquakes, informed about the earthquake near Dubrovnik via Twitter at 5.55 a.m. The first message was still based purely on reports. A little later, at 5:57 a.m., these were confirmed by seismic data, as EMSC informed in another tweet.

According to information from the EMSC, the epicenter of the earthquake was in the Adriatic Sea, 2 kilometers east of the popular Croatian resort. Fortunately, although the earthquake was clearly noticeable, it was not yet catastrophic. The value on the Richter scale was 4.1. Major damage is therefore not to be expected.

Earthquake in Croatia was brief but ‘very noticeable’

Still, early morning seismic activity jerked some out of bed very roughly. “Well that was a good morning that we didn’t need” writes the news magazine, for example the dubrovnik times about the incident. At least the earthquake didn’t last very long. A comment on the EMSC website describes it as a “short and strong tremor”. “I jumped out of bed,” reads another comment. “It only lasted a short time, but it was very noticeable,” writes a third.

On Friday morning at 5.55 a.m. there was a 4.1 magnitude earthquake off the coast of the Croatian holiday resort of Dubrovnik. © Eibner Europa/IMAGO

The latter comment comes from a user who was 178 kilometers from the epicenter of the quake. This shows that the earthquake was felt far inland. However, most of the reports come from Dubrovnik and the surrounding area. The earth was already shaking yesterday in the Italian holiday region of Tuscany. (sp)