A strong earthquake A shallow rock struck central Japan on Friday afternoon, killing at least one person and injuring 13 others, but no tsunami warning was issued.

The magnitude 6.2 earthquake hit the prefecture of ishikawa on the west coast of the main Island Of Japan, Honshu, said the US Geological Survey. The Meteorological Agency of Japan measured the earthquake at 6.5 and said it was centered at a depth of about 12 kilometers (7.5 miles).

It was reported that one person died and at least 13 were injured in the city of Suzu, on the northern tip of the Noto peninsula, in the ishikawa prefecturesaid a city official. He said six houses were damaged and the rain could trigger landslides, causing further damage.

It did not say how the person died, but the Fire and Disaster Management Agency reported that a person was found without vital signs after falling from a ladder. He said another person was injured when a cabinet fell on them, and two people were rescued from damaged buildings in the city.

A video broadcast by NHK public television showed a section of a hill that had collapsed and fallen on a house.

He also released a video taken by a reporter visiting his family in the ishikawa prefecture which showed a room shaking for almost half a minute, with picture frames banging on the walls. Japan is celebrating several national holidays this week.

Government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno said there were reports of other damaged buildings, but that the details were still being confirmed. No damage was reported at two nuclear power plants in the area, he said.

East Japan Railway Co. said the bullet trains connecting Tokyo and Kanazawa in the ishikawa prefecture they stopped temporarily for security checks, but resumed normal operations, with some delays.

Japan is one of the nations most prone to earthquakes of the world. A massive 2011 earthquake in the northeast of the country triggered a devastating tsunami and the collapse of a nuclear plant.

