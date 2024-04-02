A strong earthquake that reached a magnitude of 7.5 shook Taiwan in the final minutes. Its epicenter was in the city of Hualien and affected several kilometers around, including some neighboring countries.

The earthquake, with a depth of 11 km, was recorded over the northeast of the island. Images shared by the inhabitants of the area show that there were some structural damagealthough the authorities have not given an official report on injured people.

The tremor that was felt on the island also affected nearby countries such as Japan and the Philippines. Furthermore, there was recorded a strong replica of 6.5.

After about ten minutes, a tsunami alert was issued on the island, which is already registered in the National Weather Service of the United States Tsunami Warning System.

Tsunami waves could reach 1 to 3 meters above tide level on some coasts of China and Taiwan; from 0.3 to 1 meter in Japan and less than 0.3 on the coasts of Guam, Indonesia and the Philippines, according to the report.

