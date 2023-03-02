Oaxaca.- On Wednesday night there was a strong earthquake of magnitude 5.8 southeast of Union Hidalgo, Oaxaca.

This was confirmed by National Seismological Service on their social networks.

The National Civil Protection Coordination reported that no damage reported in the region where the earthquake took place.

“FINAL magnitude 5.8 of the #Earthquake southeast of Unión Hidalgo, #Oaxaca, at 10:40 p.m. At the moment, no damages are reported in the states where it was perceived. Monitoring continues,” Civil Protection shared via Twitter.

We recommend you read:

Users of social networks shared their impressions after the tremor, assuring that once they are on alert, they will spend the night awake attentive to any unforeseen event sleeping, even with their shoes on.