Earthquake today Wednesday 27 September 2023 in the province of Naples

A strong earthquake (magnitude 4.2 at 3km depth) in the Campi Flegrei area woke up thousands of people in the middle of the night at 3.35 am on 27 September 2023. The shock was felt in various areas of the city of Naples and in some municipalities neighbors.

The earthquake was also felt in the hilly area of ​​Naples: from Vomero to Posillipo. On Facebook, dozens of messages from frightened people telling how they were woken up in the middle of the night by the earthquake: “Loud bang right now, heard in Fuorigrotta, all the alarms in the houses are ringing.”

On the afternoon of 26 September, the latest bulletin in chronological order of the monitoring carried out in the Campi Flegrei area was released by INGV: the document states that bradyseism in the Campi Flegrei is recording a “possible increase in lifting speed in the last few days” .

At 9:10 a new one #earthquake of magnitude 3.2 was recorded in the Gulf of Pozzuoli, inside the caldera dei #CampiFlegrei. The quake is part of a new seismic swarm, yet another in recent weeks. The levels are now comparable to the crisis of the 80’s 🧵 pic.twitter.com/l1mKYavYg9 — The World of Earthquakes (@mondoterremoti) September 26, 2023

This is yet another shock in the Campi Flegrei area. The location of the seismograph data was identified near the Bagnoli district, precisely in via di Pozzuoli.

At the moment, however, fortunately there has been no damage to people or things.

If you have felt an earthquake and want to be updated on all the latest tremors today and in recent days in Italy, click here

Updated news