This morning between 10.00 and 10.08 5 earthquakes alerted the entire population of Pozzuoli, the tremors were also clearly felt in the western area of ​​Naples

Still a strong scare in our peninsula which seems to be targeted not only by bad weather which is affecting all the regions of northern Italy, but also by a seismic swarm in the south. Our country is currently divided in two, on the one hand rain, wind and risk of landslides, on the other earthquake shocks that are hitting some areas of Campania. More than 5 tremors were recorded this morning alone earthquake in a very specific area, i Phlegraean Fields.

This morning around 10.00 the earth started to shake Phlegraean Fields. The tremors began during the night and reached their maximum intensity a few minutes ago. In fact theEngv, National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, recorded several earthquakes with epicenter in Pozzuoli. Only among them 10.00 and the 10.08 I am 5 different shocks clearly perceived by the population.

Already last week, an earthquake had alerted the population and institutions which promptly informed people and activated the required protocols. Fortunately there was no damage to people or buildings. In the morning today, 3rd Marchfor good 5 times the earth shook. All the tremors were clearly felt by the population. Given the shallow depth of the epicenter, alone 200 metersthe earthquake was also felt in the western area of ​​Naples.

The earthquake with the greatest intensity was recorded around 10.01 with an intensity of 3.4 on the Richter scale and a depth of 2.94km. The inhabitants were promptly notified by the institutions who activated all the protocols. Already yesterday evening, March 2, the earth had always trembled in the same areas. THE Phlegraean Fields they are part of a particularly seismic area so the population is up-to-date and educated. The municipality of Pozzuoli lets it be known via social media that, for any reports and updates, reference should be made to Civil protection And Municipal police in addition to theVesuvian Observatory.