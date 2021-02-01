An earthquake of 5 on the Richcher scale occurred after 20 with epicenter in the same area of ​​the earthquake that occurred in San Juan on January 18 and it was also perceived in Mendoza, reported the National Institute for Seismic Prevention (INPRES).

As detailed by the agency, the tremor was registered at 8:20 p.m. and its epicenter was located 51 km southwest of San Juan; 121 km North of Mendoza and 52 km East of the San Juan town of Barreal.

Meanwhile, the depth of the earthquake was 11 kilometers.

In the City of Mendoza, the tremor was felt slightly by some people at rest or in buildings.

News in development

Telam Fountain.

AFG