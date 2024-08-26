LISBON. A An earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale struck Portugal at dawn today, causing no casualties or damageThe National Meteorological Institute stated this. The earthquake was recorded at 5:11 local time he‘epicenter was located at seaabout 60 km west of the southern port city of Sines, the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere reported.

The Spanish National Geographic Institute (IGN) reported that “the earthquake was felt in several locations in Spain, especially in Huelva (south), and in Morocco”. “So far we have not found any personal or material damage,” said the national commander of the Portuguese civil protection, André Fernandes, in a press conference, explaining that the authorities have entered the “monitoring phase” of the situation, while assuring that this earthquake “does not meet the criteria for the activation of existing special plans.”

These plans are activated when tremors of intensity 6.1 or higher are recorded, so one of 5.3 is “a perfectly normal situation for the operational response and support capacity”, according to the commander.

Three aftershocks were felt after the earthquakeof intensity 1.2, the second 1.1 and the third 0.9. Fernandes ruled out the risk of a tsunami. “We continue to monitor the situation and, if warranted, we will issue new warnings,” he said.

THEPortuguese President Marcelo de Sousa has meanwhile called a meeting for today with the Prime Minister, the conservative Luiz Montenegro, to analyse the situation.