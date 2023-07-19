Strong earthquake in Peru: they report a magnitude 5.2 tremor this Wednesday, July 19

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The tremor woke up the border between Peru and Brazil.
The Peruvian authorities reported a strong earthquake that shook Peru at 5:12 in the morning on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
According to preliminary reports, the tremor was of magnitude 5.2 and the depth was superficial (less than 70 kilometers).
The earthquake had as its epicenter the Peru-Brazil border and, according to reports, it was felt strongly in the Pucallpa area.
