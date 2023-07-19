Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Strong earthquake in Peru: they report a magnitude 5.2 tremor this Wednesday, July 19

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 19, 2023
in World
Strong earthquake in Peru: they report a magnitude 5.2 tremor this Wednesday, July 19

tremor in Peru

tremor in Peru

tremor in Peru

The tremor woke up the border between Peru and Brazil.

The Peruvian authorities reported a strong earthquake that shook Peru at 5:12 in the morning on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

According to preliminary reports, the tremor was of magnitude 5.2 and the depth was superficial (less than 70 kilometers).

The earthquake had as its epicenter the Peru-Brazil border and, according to reports, it was felt strongly in the Pucallpa area.

