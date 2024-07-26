And of magnitude 4.0 there earthquake which occurred in the area of Phlegraean Fields to the 13.46The earthquake was located by the Operations Room of the Vesuvius Observatory, the Naples headquarters of the INGV, with epicenter in the gulf of Pozzuoli to one depth of 4 kmThe shock was felt in the Phlegraean municipalities of Pozzuoli and Bacoli and in several neighborhoods of Naples, particularly in the western part of the city, where people poured into the streets.



Again, this is about an event related to the Phlegraean bradyseisma phenomenon that involves uplift and downlift movements of the ground caused from the activity of a large volcanic caldera with a diameter of almost 18 km. This time, the shock was also felt in many neighborhoods of Naples and even on the Caracciolo Promenade and on the islands. A Procidaseveral people As a precaution, they left their homes and went out into the streets.

Metro circulation suspended in Naples

Rail traffic suspended as a precaution on the metro line Villa Literno – Naples S.Giovanni Barra And on the lines Cumana And Circumflegreawhich connect the centre of Naples with the municipalities of Campi Flegrei. The measure was necessary for allow technicians to carry out the checks required by safety regulations on the state of the lines after the seismic event.





A hillside gives way in Bacoli

In the municipality of Bacoliin the red zoneit happened subsidence of land from a ridge in the Case Vecchie area. No injuries were reported but a small beach was evacuated. In the stretch of sea near the ridge, explains Mayor Della Ragione, a navigation ban ordinance was already in force: “Our main problem is the ridges, also because, as in this case, the epicenter of the tremors is very often at sea. We have asked for funding of 6 million euros to secure the ridge, we are waiting”.





The red zone and the yellow zone which indicate the volcanic risk

From the Civil protectionthey report that «the Italian Situation Room of the Civil Protection Department has placed itself in contact with the local structures of the National ServiceThe shock was felt by the population but From the first checks, no damage has been reported so far».

Doglioni: “Earthquakes linked to the dynamics of the volcano”

«The magnitude is a little lower than that of May 20 – he explained Charles Doglionipresident of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, referring to the magnitude 4.4 earthquake last spring –. It’s about a type of seismicity of volcano-tectonic originthat is to say that the earthquakes that occur in the Campi Flegrei are linked to the dynamics of the volcano“. The gradual uplift of the ground causes the area above the caldera to arch, generating a cap, and it is this movement that produces seismicity. A phenomenon, therefore, very different from that which generates earthquakes in other Italian areas, such as the Apennines. The situation of uplift of the ground in progress at Campi Flegrei, the president of the INGV said again, “It could generate events of magnitude greater than today’s earthquake, for example around 5, but there is no situation that could generate earthquakes of magnitude 6».