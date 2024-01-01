Home page World

A torii gate is damaged after an earthquake at a shrine in Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture. © Uncredited/Kyodo News/AP/dpa

The earth is shaking again in Japan and there is another tsunami warning. However, the Japanese were probably spared a catastrophe like 2011.

TOKYO – A strong earthquake has shaken large areas of Japan along the coast of the Sea of ​​Japan, triggering a warning of a tsunami. The national meteorological agency warned on Monday of a three-meter-high tsunami. Ishikawa Prefecture was particularly affected. It was said that a tsunami of up to five meters could hit the coast. The power went out in 32,500 households. However, there were initially no reports of damage or injuries. According to the government, there were no irregularities at nuclear power plants in the region. Buildings in the area around the capital Tokyo also began to sway. The government set up a crisis team.

According to preliminary information, the tremor at 4:10 p.m. (8:10 CET) had a magnitude of 7.6. Initially it was given as 7.4. According to the weather authority, the epicenter was at a shallow depth in the Noto region. A spokeswoman for the Japanese television station NHK continuously and urgently urged residents to seek safety on higher ground.

Tsunami warnings were also issued for coastal areas of Yamagata, Niigata, Toyama, Fukui and Hyogo prefectures. In some regions, the first tidal waves were recorded soon after the quake. The government also called on people in the affected areas to seek safety. The operation of high-speed trains was temporarily stopped.

Compared to the tsunami disaster in March 2011, the tsunami waves this time were significantly smaller. At that time, a magnitude 9 seaquake triggered a huge tsunami that devastated large areas in the northeast of the archipelago and killed around 20,000 people. There was a disaster at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. Japan is one of the most earthquake-prone countries in the world. dpa