There was a stronger earthquake in Montagano in Italy. (Archive photo) © IMAGO / agefotostock

There was a strong earthquake in southern Italy on Wednesday night. Hundreds ran into the streets in fear. There are no reports of injuries.

Montagano (Molise) – Another earthquake in Italy. During the night from Tuesday to Wednesday, the earth shook south of Rome in the Molise region on the Apennine Peninsula on the Adriatic Sea. According to the Italian La Republica The quake measured 4.6 on the Richter scale.

The epicenter of the earthquake was found two kilometers west of Montagano (Campobasso) at a depth of 23 kilometers. So far there have been no reports of injuries or damage to buildings.

Strong earthquake in Italy: “panic scenes” in the south

Nevertheless, the quake triggered great fear among the population. Hundreds of people are said to have run into the streets. The newspaper reports of “panic scenes”. Many of them are said to have slept in their cars out of fear, the reports Republica further. As a precaution, the schools in Campobasso remain closed. The authorities are currently checking the buildings for damage. The schools in the communities around the epicenter and some other villages in the Fortora Molisano area will also remain closed today.

“There was great fear,” reports the mayor of the Montagano epicenter, Giuseppe Tullo. The multi-purpose structures were immediately opened for people who wanted to sleep away from home. “The shock was strong,” he added.

The quake triggered bad memories in this region of an earthquake in 2002. At that time 29 people died – 26 of them were children in a school. 61 people were injured.

Earthquake in Italy causes “great fear”

“At the moment we have not noticed any damage to people or property,” said Manuel Brasilello, Director of Civil Protection in Molise. “We are constantly monitoring the development of the situation and are in contact with the mayors of the affected municipalities.” It is true that one is in a seismic area, which means that earthquakes are not a surprise, but: “Slightly stronger tremors than normal were registered yesterday”. An emergency plan has not currently been activated.

The earthquake is said to have been felt throughout the Molise region, as well as in Abruzzo, Campania, Puglia and Lazio.

Italy is regularly hit by earthquakes. Only in February did an “earthquake swarm” hit Tuscany. (rjs)