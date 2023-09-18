Home page World

There was an earthquake in Italy on Monday. © Ippen

In Italy, an earthquake apparently occurred in Florence on Monday. It was reported to have a magnitude of 4.8.

Florence – The Italian region of Tuscany was shaken by an earthquake early Monday morning. The National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) said the quake had a magnitude of 4.8. According to the experts, the epicenter was at a depth of eight kilometers near the village of Marradi. This is almost 45 kilometers from the regional capital Florence. Several small aftershocks followed.

Strong earthquake in Italy: People in Florence flee into the streets

Initially nothing was known about any damage or injuries. In Florence, many people ran into the streets in fear during the tremors, the regional newspaper reported Corriere Fiorentino. In Marradi, schools should remain closed on Monday as a precaution.

Initially, there were “no particularly critical situations” after the quake, wrote the regional president of Tuscany, Eugenio Giani, on the former Twitter platform X. Checks for damage to buildings and structures will continue. Civil protection has been activated to help the population in the region.

