At least 55 people have died and dozens have been injured after a magnitude 5.6 earthquake shook the province of West Java, the most populous in Indonesia, on Monday, authorities said.

As confirmed to EFE by the Cianjur government spokesman, the town of West Java where the epicenter of the earthquake occurred, four people died at the Cimacan hospital and 51 at the Sayang hospital in that town.

However, the National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB, in Indonesian), confirms, for the moment, a total of 17 deaths and 19 injuries from the earthquake, whose magnitude was updated by the United States Geological Survey since 5, 4 initially reported for 5.6.

Speaking to local media, Cianjur’s administrative chief, Herman Suherman, said the tremors have injured around 700 people. “Victims continue to arrive from many areas. About 700 people were injured,” Suherman told Kompas TV.

And he added that, due to the devastation caused by the earthquake, many roads and highways in the region are closed and some power distribution stations were affected, causing power outages in several locations.

After the initial quake, the Agency for Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics (BMKG) recorded 25 aftershocks in just two hours.

In videos released by local authorities, it is possible to see dozens of people, some unconscious, receiving medical care and being taken by ambulance to health centers in the region. Likewise, the images show several damaged properties and facilities, while some houses were totally destroyed by the tremor, which was felt in the capital, Jakarta, located about 75 kilometers from the epicenter.

The impact of the earthquake caused serious damage to at least 343 houses and an Islamic boarding school, while the Cianjur hospital suffered moderate damage. Significant damage was also recorded in at least four government buildings, three schools, a church and several local businesses, according to the latest official balance.

Indonesia sits on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, an area of ​​great seismic and volcanic activity in which some 7,000 earthquakes are recorded each year, most of them moderate. One of the deadliest catastrophes in the country occurred in 2004, when a strong earthquake in the north of the Indonesian island of Sumatra generated a tsunami that caused more than 226,000 deaths in a dozen nations bordering the Indian Ocean.

More world news

Trends WEATHER

With information from EFE