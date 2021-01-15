At least 34 people died and 637 have been injured after an earthquake of magnitude 6.2 that occurred during the early morning on the island of Sulawesi, in the central region of the Indonesian archipelago, official sources reported this Friday.

The earthquake, which occurred after 2:00 local time (19:00 GMT on Thursday), surprised the inhabitants sleeping and has caused extensive damage in several towns in the area with the collapse of buildings and collapse of bridges; and some 15,000 displaced.

The rescue operation is being slow and faces enormous difficulties due to the lack of heavy machinery and electricity supply to search for possible victims among the more than 300 demolished houses, as well as a hotel, a hospital and the regional governor’s office, he says. in a statement the BNPB.

The city of Mamuju, 36.1 kilometers north of the epicenter, is the most affected and where 26 fatalities have been registered so far, although they have not specified the number of injured in this city of more than 100,000 inhabitants.

Another eight fatalities correspond to the city of Majene, 59.5 kilometers south of the epicenter, and where at least 637 people have been injured.

The United States Geological Survey, which records global seismic activity, located the hypocenter 18 kilometers deep.

Dwikorita Karnawati, director of the Department of Climatology and Geophysics, pointed out that according to the analyzes they handle, strong aftershocks are possible, so he asks the population to avoid tall buildings that could collapse in the face of new tremors.

The strong shaking, which lasted between 5 and 7 seconds and was preceded by another earthquake of magnitude 5.9 More than twelve hours earlier, it has also caused at least three landslides that make rescue and aid distribution difficult.

In September 2018, a 7.5 magnitude earthquake shook the island of Sulawesi and caused a tsunami that caused more than 2,000 deaths and 200,000 displaced people in the towns of Palu and Donggala.

Indonesia sits on the so-called “Pacific Ring of Fire”, an area of ​​great seismic and volcanic activity in which about 7,000 earthquakes are recorded each year, most of them moderate.

