An earthquake with a magnitude estimated by the Ingv between 3.6 and 4.1 was recorded at 17.50 in Florence. The shock was distinctly felt in Florence both on the lower and upper floors of the houses. Checks are underway.

The quake had as its epicenter the territory of Impruneta, 4 km southwest of the town and at a depth of 10 km. The quake was preceded by other minor ones, always with an epicenter in Impruneta of magnitude 1.8 at 5.41 pm and 1.1 at 5.48 pm