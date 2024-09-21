The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 6.0 earthquake with a depth of 130 kilometers on the Richter scale, this Saturday, September 21, in the northwest of ArgentinaVilla General Roca, province of San Luis.

So far, no injuries or human losses have been reported, such as There is also no significant material damage.

The strong earthquake was also felt in the neighboring provinces of Córdoba, San Juan and Mendoza, with less intensity in La Rioja, according to information from the Argentine National Institute for Seismic Prevention.

Likewise, cities outside of Argentina also felt the tremor, such as the central area of ​​the Chilean mountain range.

Argentine authorities said that although there has been no damage so far, the affected areas are still being assessed to determine the specific situation.

The National Disaster Prevention and Response System continues to assess damage to people, infrastructure and basic services, the results of which will be reported through incident or emergency reports prepared by #SENAPRED. — SENAPRED (@Senapred) September 21, 2024

The National System for Disaster Prevention and Response reported through its profile on the social network ‘X’: “We continue to assess damage to people, infrastructure and basic services, the results of which will be reported through incident or emergency reports.”

