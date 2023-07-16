A strong earthquake of magnitude 7.2 (initially it was 7.4, value then revised) was recorded today, Sunday 16 July 2023, off the coast of Alaska. This was reported by the US Geophysical Institute (United States Geological Survey – Usgs). The quake, which was located 106 kilometers south of Sand Point, at a depth of 9.3 kilometers (later revised to 32.6 kilometers as reported by Sky News), triggered a tsunami warning.

The Alaska Earthquake Center said the quake was widely felt in the Aleutian Islands, Alaska Peninsula and Cook Inlet regions. In particular, the earthquake was felt in Sand Point, a town of 1,100 inhabitants located 66 miles from the epicenter, in King Cove, 1,000 inhabitants 80 miles away, Cold Bay 98 miles away, False Pass 113 miles away distance, and Nelson Lagoon, a village of only 52 inhabitants 113 miles away.