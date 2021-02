An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 was recorded in the south of Ecuador, according to the website of the Altai-Sayan branch of the Unified Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

The epicenter was located near the border with Peru, the nearest large settlement was the Peruvian city of Tumbes.

On Friday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 was recorded in Colombia, and underground vibrations with a magnitude of more than 6 on February 12 were recorded in India and Tajikistan.