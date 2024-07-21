Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

A strong earthquake shook the island of Crete. Thousands were woken from their sleep. Seismologists warn against panic.

Athens – According to initial information from the geodynamic institute in the capital of Greece, the magnitude was 5.3. The quake occurred at 7:02 a.m. local time (6:02 a.m. CEST). The epicenter was about 18 kilometers below the seabed, about 60 kilometers south of the south coast of the island, near the small port town of Paleochora.

Strong earthquake hits holiday island of Crete off Greece – “We are monitoring the phenomenon”

Before this earthquake, several smaller tremors were registered in this region. The civil defense initially gave no information about possible casualties or building damage. A tsunami warning was not issued.

“We are observing the phenomenon and cannot yet say whether this was the main earthquake,” said seismologist Gerasimos Chouliaras on Greek radio ERTLocal media initially reported no injuries. The broadcaster said the quake was felt in large parts of Crete.

Strong earthquake wakes people on the island of Crete. © imago/ geofon/montage

Expert warns against panic after earthquake on Crete

Chouliaras stressed in ERT: “As we are also in the tourist season, we should be cautious, respect the preventive protection measures and, above all, not panic.” He added: “As I have already explained to you, there has been a microseismic activity in recent days, I hope that this is the case.”

Earthquakes of this magnitude are typical for the region. South of Crete, the African and European plates collide, which repeatedly leads to earthquakes.

Nevertheless, earthquakes are a frightening experience for many tourists. “Super scary,” was the word of one vacationer in Greece after an earthquake in June. On the Greek island of Rhodes, the quake also triggered an alarm on a cell phone. (dpa/ml)