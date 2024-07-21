Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Press Split

A strong earthquake shook the tourist island of Crete. Seismologists are unsure whether this was the main earthquake, but warn against panic.

Crete – A earthquake woke many people on Crete (Greece) on Sunday morning. The strong quake was felt especially in the west of the island. According to initial measurements by the geodynamic institute in the Greek capital, the magnitude was 5.3. The quake occurred at 7:02 a.m. local time (6:02 a.m. CEST) in the morning. The epicenter was about 18 kilometers below the seabed, about 60 kilometers south of the south coast of the island, near the small port town of Paleochora.

Greece: Earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale shakes holiday island of Crete

Before this earthquake, there were several smaller tremors in this region. The civil defense initially did not provide any information about possible casualties or damage to buildings. A tsunami warning was not issued.

“We are observing the phenomenon and cannot yet say whether this was the main earthquake,” said seismologist Gerasimos Chouliaras on Greek radio ERTAccording to local media, there are currently no reports of injuries. The broadcaster reported that the quake was felt in large parts of Crete.

Greece: Strong earthquake shakes holiday island of Crete on Sunday morning (July 21, 2024). © imago/screenshot/ geofon/Montage

Civil protection warns of panic after earthquake on the island of Crete

“As we are also in the tourist season, we should be careful, observe the preventive protection measures and, above all, not panic,” Chouliaras stressed in ERT. “As I have already explained to you, there has been microseismic activity in recent days, I hope that this is the case.” The strength of the Earthquake is common in the regionSouth of Crete, the African and European plates meet, which often causes earthquakes.

Nevertheless, earthquakes are a scary experience for many tourists. “Super scary,” is how one vacationer in Greece reported after an earthquake in June. On the Greek island of Rhodes, an alarm also went off on his cell phone.(dpa/ml)