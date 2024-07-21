An earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale struck the western part of the tourist island of Crete, the Institute of Geodynamics in Athens announced today.

The institute’s statistics showed that the earthquake’s epicenter was 18 kilometers below sea level, and about 60 kilometers south of the island’s southern coast near the town of Palaiochora.

The earthquake was preceded by several aftershocks in the area.

The Greek Civil Defense Agency did not mention whether the earthquake resulted in any casualties or material damage, and no tsunami warning was issued.