A magnitude 7.3 earthquake was recorded in the north of the country, in the region close to the Atacama Desert

A strong earthquake struck northern Chile on Thursday night (July 18, 2024), in the region close to the Atacama Desert. The earthquake was recorded around 9:50 pm local time (10:50 pm in Brasília). At the same time, internet users in São Paulo said they felt the tremor.

Senapred (Spanish acronym for National Disaster Prevention and Response Service) reported that the earthquake had a magnitude of 7.3 and a depth of 165.5 km. According to the Chilean agency, teams “are positioned on the ground and evaluating emergency situations arising from this event”. One person died after suffering a heart attack at the time of the tremor.

On X (formerly Twitter), internet users reported having felt tremors in the city of São Paulo.

IS THERE AN EARTHQUAKE IN SP OR AM I CRAZY? pic.twitter.com/CDdehqdm58 — Gori ⓟ (@ngmouro) July 19, 2024