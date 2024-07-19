A magnitude 7.3 earthquake was recorded in the north of the country, in the region close to the Atacama Desert
A strong earthquake struck northern Chile on Thursday night (July 18, 2024), in the region close to the Atacama Desert. The earthquake was recorded around 9:50 pm local time (10:50 pm in Brasília). At the same time, internet users in São Paulo said they felt the tremor.
Senapred (Spanish acronym for National Disaster Prevention and Response Service) reported that the earthquake had a magnitude of 7.3 and a depth of 165.5 km. According to the Chilean agency, teams “are positioned on the ground and evaluating emergency situations arising from this event”. One person died after suffering a heart attack at the time of the tremor.
On X (formerly Twitter), internet users reported having felt tremors in the city of São Paulo.
IS THERE AN EARTHQUAKE IN SP OR AM I CRAZY? pic.twitter.com/CDdehqdm58
— Gori ⓟ (@ngmouro) July 19, 2024
🚨🇧🇷 After an earthquake hit northern Chile, tremors were felt in the capital of São Paulo (São Paulo).
🗞️ @Astronomiaum
🎥 Reproduction pic.twitter.com/Tt7Wfs4xAg
— News Planet 🗞️ (@plandanoticia) July 19, 2024
🚨🇨🇱 #UPDATE | More stunning images of Chile earthquake arrive. Tremor occurred at a depth of 128 km.#BreakingNews #Chile #Earthquake https://t.co/2bzmQotMBt pic.twitter.com/eQTsVmm4kv
— Hot News 📰 (@HotNews72346962) July 19, 2024
