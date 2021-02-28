An earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale struck south-central Alaska at 9:59 am local time on Saturday.

The Charlotte Observer reported that the quake, which had its epicenter 8 miles northwest of Anchorage, occurred at a depth of about 26 miles, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center.

The center said Saturday’s earthquake was a follow-up to the magnitude 7.1 earthquake that struck November 30, 2018, which caused damage throughout Anchorage and the Matanuska Susitna region.

No tsunami warning was issued, according to the US National Tsunami Warning Center.

The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Utilities said via Twitter at around 10:30 am that it had no reports of damage at the time but would conduct “visual inspections of bridge structures within the earthquake zone.”