The company’s revenues increased during the second quarter of the year 2023 by 25 percent, with the continued strong demand for air travel, reaching 1.39 billion dirhams, compared to 1.11 billion dirhams during the same period in the previous year.

Air Arabia provided services to more than 3.8 million passengers during the period between April and June 2023 from its seven operating centers, an increase of 37 percent compared to the second quarter of last year, and the seat load rate reached 76 percent.

During the first half of 2023, Air Arabia recorded a net profit of 801 million dirhams, an increase of 78 percent compared to 451 million dirhams recorded in the first half of 2022.

During the same period, the company’s revenues amounted to 2.82 billion dirhams, an increase of 26 percent compared to 2.24 billion dirhams recorded during the same period of the previous year.

The company provided services to more than 7.7 million passengers in the period from January to June 2023 from its seven operating centers, an increase of 47 percent compared to the first half of last year, and the seat occupancy rate reached 81 percent.

During the first half of 2023, Air Arabia added 3 new aircraft to its modern fleet, bringing the total number of owned and leased aircraft to 71 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft.

During the same period, the group succeeded in expanding its network of destinations by launching 18 new destinations from its operations centers in the UAE, Morocco, Egypt, Armenia and Pakistan.