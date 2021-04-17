Thousands of people mobilized on the afternoon of this Saturday in the obelisk porteño, to the residence of olives and in different squares of the main urban centers of the country to protest against the new restrictive measures that President Alberto Fernández ordered to stop the advance of the second wave of coronavirus. The main claims were in against the suspension of face-to-face classes in the AMBA and against shops having to close at 19.

The landscape was similar to that of the 2020 mobilizations, against the quarantine and contrasted with the high compliance with traffic restrictions that debuted on Friday night, a detail that had been celebrated in the ruling party. However, after 8 pm the protesters defied curfew and they remained concentrated in front of Olivos and in downtown Buenos Aires. In Plaza de Mayo a police cordon moved expansively to keep people away from the vicinity of the Casa Rosada. There were some frictions.

The demonstrations, with less attendance than last year, were replicated in squares of Córdoba, Rosario, Mendoza, Mar del Plata, and different Buenos Aires neighborhoods, such as Belgrano.

Starting at 5:00 p.m., the vicinity of the Plaza de la República began to fill with protesters, which caused a partial cut-off of traffic on 9 de Julio Avenue. Like last year, there were those who chose to participate in the protests inside their cars, in caravans.

The moments of greatest tension occurred in Olivos, when hundreds of protesters in front of the presidential residence, did not deconcentrate before 8 o’clock, when the restrictions began to run. “We’re not leaving at all / let them knock us out”, protesters roared when there was no one left in the obelisk. The most unruly groups came closer to closing time. At 8 o’clock in Olivos they sang the hymn to challenge restrictive measures. The Police did not advance on the protesters, which remained for a long time more.

The broad call # 17ATODOSaLasCalles and by networks he allowed the slogans to be multiple. “It is not the V of Victory, it is the V of revenge and violence”said one of the numerous banners carried by protesters, many of whom carried Argentine shirts and flags, among which were some yellow from the PRO and, in Olivos, others with serpents and inscriptions of libertarian groups. “Democracy yes, dictatorship, no” and “All work is essential”, it was read on other posters carried by activists.

The presence of youth and high school students, many of which wore school uniforms. “Nobody touches my children, education is a right,” said a woman in front of the Obelisk. “I am asking for education. For my children and for everyone’s children. The boys are sad. The boys need to go to school,” added another.

Several educational communities of private schools announced that they would carry out virtual and face-to-face hugs to the establishments from Monday.

Most of the protesters mobilized with chinstraps and masks, although many did not wear them. Drummers and saucepans were heard, but this time there was no presence of leaders of Together for Change as on other occasions.

In Olivos, by express order of the President, there was no trace of the imposing fence that the Federal Police had placed on Friday night. “I ordered to remove the fences that the Police put up to protect Olivos after the violent demonstration by (Patricia) Bullrich,” said the head of state in statements to Data Clave.

That detail led to struggles with the two police cordons guarding the access to the Quinta, when protesters wanted to stick posters on the bars on Maipú Avenue.

In the Government minimized the impact of the mobilization. They stressed that there were not many people and stressed that, as in 2020 it is a political bias, close to the opposition. Some columns reached the Casa Rosada. Militants of the Young Republican group hung a flag on the bars of the Government House.

“The vast majority of people perceive the scale of the problem. It warns that it is exposed being in places where there are a lot of crowds of people. I thank everyone for helping me at this time by minimizing circulation and social encounters ”, Fernández had said in the morning.

The Minister of Security emphasized that the jurisdiction of the mobilization was the responsibility of the City Police. “We ask the citizens to have responsibility. The right to demonstrate is guaranteed, but we need public buildings to be taken care of and not crowded, ”he said, referring to the demonstrations.