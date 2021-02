Lionel Messi will not play this Sunday in the match that Barcelona will play against Betis for a new date in the Spanish League. The Argentine will have rest as well as the Dutch Frenkie De Jong, who come from having a great effort in the duel against Granada for the Copa del Rey.

The eleven chosen by Ronald Koeman will be with Ter Stegen, Mingueza, Araujo, Lenglet, Alba; Busquets; Pjanic, Riqui Puig; Griezmann, Braithwaite, Dembélé.

News in development