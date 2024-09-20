The mythical Billie Jean King She wants to revolutionize tennis and in a video she explained the changes that she believes this sport should undergo in order to evolve.

“I wouldn’t keep the same score as always, I think that new fans who come to this sport, especially the younger ones, don’t really understand what 15-40 or 30-15 is all about. What I would do is mark the score in a simpler way: 1, 2, 3 and 4,” he said.

And he added: “Then it doesn’t matter what you have to do to win the game with a possible 2-2, whether or not you need a difference of two points.What I am clear about is that I would forever put aside 30-30 and all that denomination.”

For the star, it is important that each player wears a name and number on their jersey, as they do in other sports.

“Each player must wear his name and number on his shirt. Why? Because right now we need to promote our players just like they do in other sports. Look at how they do it in basketball, soccer, or baseball. They all have their name and number on them.”

He also says that matches should be played over three halves and that male and female players should be paid the same.

“Let everyone play the best of three sets, so we can all fight for the same amount of money, both men and women. Here what is paid for is the content in the media, and women can lose out because their content is much shorter because they don’t play five-a-side,” he warned.